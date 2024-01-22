President Biden’s younger brother, James Biden, is in active negotiations to appear for a deposition before House Republicans, Fox News has learned.
The younger Biden was subpoenaed as part of the investigation into Hunter Biden and President Biden in November.
House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden believe that James has knowledge of Hunter’s business deals and whether the president was involved.
The president’s brother was scheduled to
