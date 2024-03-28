A total of 22 House Republicans sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week expressing “serious concern” to the Biden administration over an “unprecedented surge in apprehensions” seen along the northern U.S.-Canada border amid an “orchestrated” crisis.
Leading the charge were Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., co-chairs of the Northern Border Security Caucus, along with Northern Border Security Caucus me
