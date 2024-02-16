FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are appealing directly to President Biden demanding that he take a cognitive test to prove his mental fitness for office.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the former White House physician who served as chief medical adviser to former President Trump, led a letter to the president co-signed by 83 House Republicans, including House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, arguing that the president’s m

[Read Full story at source]