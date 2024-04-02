FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pushing to rename Washington, D.C.’s, main international airport after former President Trump.
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., the House GOP’s chief deputy whip, introduced the bill Friday along with six cosponsors.
“In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital. “As millions of domestic and
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Republicans push to rename DC international airport after Trump - April 2, 2024
- James Carville warns Democratic Party seeing ‘horrifying’ numbers showing loss of young minority voters - April 2, 2024
- Trump eyes dual strategy to flip script against Biden amid legal hurdles: ‘We have the messaging’ - April 2, 2024