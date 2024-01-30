FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are introducing a joint resolution disapproving of the Biden administration’s new “digital discrimination” rules package, which they describe as a power grab by the federal government over the internet.
The Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval, which is lead by Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde and Buddy Carter of Georgia and co-sponsored by 65 House Republicans, aims to nullify the Federal Communications Comm
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia DA Fani Willis’ alleged lover asks for protective order in divorce case - January 30, 2024
- Biden admin changes its tune on the Middle East months after declaring it ‘quieter’ than it’s been in decades - January 30, 2024
- Speaker Johnson faces new GOP rebellion, this time from moderates - January 30, 2024