Two House Republicans are sponsoring legislation to stop federal funding for medical schools with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices.
Reps. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will host a press conference at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday on the EDUCATE Act, which looks “to eliminate all Federal funding, including student loans, to medical schools and accrediting institutions with race-based mandates and DEI practices,” according to a press release from Wenst
