FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans exhorted President Biden to “ensure the expedient release” of U.S. citizens being held hostage by Hamas terrorists and voice Israel’s “inviolable right to self-defense.”
“We write today to express our full support for the State of Israel in its fight against Hamas. Specifically, we urge your administration to do everything in your power to ensure the safe and expedient release of the hostage
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York budget sees another delay over housing proposal negotiations - April 11, 2024
- House Republicans turn up heat on Biden to broker ‘expedient release’ of Hamas hostages, support Israel - April 11, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Any time, any place - April 11, 2024