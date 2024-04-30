FIRST ON FOX – Three House Republicans from New York wrote a letter Tuesday imploring the Biden administration to prevent the “sham prosecution” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli government officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., spearheaded the letter co-signed by House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y. to President Biden

[Read Full story at source]