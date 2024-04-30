FIRST ON FOX – Three House Republicans from New York wrote a letter Tuesday imploring the Biden administration to prevent the “sham prosecution” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli government officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.
Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., spearheaded the letter co-signed by House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y. to President Biden
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DHS docs reveal where paroled migrants under controversial Biden flight program are landing - April 30, 2024
- Trump accuses Manhattan judge of ‘rigging’ 2024 election following gag order ruling: ‘Election interference’ - April 30, 2024
- US troops could pay price if NATO allies don’t make major change, former VP’s group warns - April 30, 2024