House Republicans will move forward to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in front of lawmakers about his business dealings.
“Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas,” said a joint statement from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until suc
