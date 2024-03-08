FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans, ahead of the State of the Union address by President Biden Thursday evening, are zeroing in on the ongoing border crisis in the first of a number of videos they say will highlight the “Faces of Biden’s State of the Union in Crisis.”

The first video released by the House Republican Conference features Brandon Budlong, a Border Patrol agent and president of the National Border Patrol Council’s (NBPC) branch in Theresa, New Yor

[Read Full story at source]