House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.3 trillion spending bill on Thursday to fund federal agencies and avert a government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline, sending it to the Senate despite a revolt by fiscal conservatives worried by what they called runaway spending.
