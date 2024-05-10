“We needed bills brought to the floor that are supported by the majority of the majority,” fulminated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on the House steps Wednesday night.
In other words, Republicans wield the House majority with 217 members. So Greene insists that at least 109 Republicans should be in favor of an issue before voting. A “majority of the majority.”
A POSSIBLE PROBLEM (FOR SPEAKER JOHNSON’S LEADERSHIP
But Gre
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disney heiress goes after ‘potential Trump VP’ Kristi Noem with ‘Old Yeller’ comparison - May 10, 2024
- Former Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty - May 10, 2024
- Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal on contempt conviction as he fights to stay out of prison - May 10, 2024