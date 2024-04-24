House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling Wednesday for Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign over her handling of anti-Israel demonstrations on campus, calling her “very weak” and “inept.”
Johnson said during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt that he is holding a press conference at Columbia University later today “with some of my colleagues from the House Republicans from New York to call on the president of the university to resign.”
