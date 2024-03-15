House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Friday that the White House does not get to “call the shots” on when the President Biden impeachment inquiry ends after he received a letter this morning from a White House lawyer arguing that it’s “over.”

White House Counsel Ed Siskel, in his message to the Louisiana Republican, said “it’s obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker.”

“This impeachment is over,” Siskel declared. “Ther

[Read Full story at source]