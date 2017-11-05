House Speaker Ryan says special counsel should not be fired: Fox News Sunday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not be fired or step down, and needs to be allowed to follow his Russia investigation to its end.
