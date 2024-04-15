FOX is told to expect a “robust foreign policy week” after this weekend’s events between Iran and Israel.
The House is ditching its original plan for “appliance week” and putting 17 bills on the floor “to hammer” Iran or show support for Israel.
Eleven bills will be on the suspension calendar, meaning they require a 2/3 vote to pass. One of
