The House of Representatives is set to transfer articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, right after the Biden administration official testifies at a GOP-led hearing on Capitol Hill.
House impeachment managers are expected to walk the two House-passed articles to the Senate around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson’s office told Fox News Digital.
READ MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE FROM FOX NEW
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House to deliver Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate after GOP-led hearing on Capitol Hill - April 15, 2024
- Beverly LaHaye, founder of Concerned Women for America, dead at 94 - April 15, 2024
- Swing state’s Dem governor condemns ‘death to America’ chants in her state more than a week after protest - April 15, 2024