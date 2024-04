EXCLUSIVE: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R, La., tells Fox News the House is shifting its legislative docket next week to deal exclusively with the crisis in the Middle East.

Scalise says the House is jettisoning “themed” legislation focusing on attempts by the Biden Administration to curb the types of appliances people can buy and recalibrating toward foreign policy.

WHY THE HOUSE DELAYED SENDING MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO THE S

[Read Full story at source]