The House of Representatives has unanimously voted to pass a bill blocking the sale of sensitive American user data to hostile foreign countries.
The Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act was introduced by House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. It advanced through Rodgers’ committee earlier this month in a unanimous bipartisan 50-0 vote.
The bill passed the House on Wednesday afternoon by
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump’s endorsements hailed as ‘most powerful…in modern political history’ after victories in OH, IL, CA - March 20, 2024
- Biden censorship case has historic implications for the future of free speech, state AG says - March 20, 2024
- House unanimously votes to keep sensitive American data out of hostile countries’ hands - March 20, 2024