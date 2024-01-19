The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to advance a short-term government funding extension. The bill now goes to President Biden’s desk, where he will have to sign it before the end of the day on Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.
It passed 314 to 108 and nearly split the House GOP in half — 107 Republicans voted for its passage, while 106 opposed.
House leaders rushed to put the bill, called a continuing resolution (CR), on the floor Thursday afternoo
