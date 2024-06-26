The House of Representatives voted to block Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ salary on Wednesday.

It was an amendment by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., for the House’s appropriations bill funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for fiscal year 2025, that would block funds in the bill from being used to pay Mayorkas.

Just one Republican voted against the measure, which passed 193 to 173.

“Taxpayers should not be paying an unelected bur

