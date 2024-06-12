The House voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, referring the top Department of Justice (DOJ) official for criminal charges.

The measure passed nearly along party lines in a 216 to 207 vote, with just one Republican – Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, voting against it.

Joyce said in a statement after the vote, “As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system t

