Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been impeached by the House of Representatives.
A Cabinet secretary has not been impeached by the U.S. Congress since 1876.
The office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mayorkas’ impeachment trial will begin later this month.
“The House impeachment managers will present the articles of impeachment to the Senate following the state work period,” Schumer’s office said in a statement. R
