House weighing ‘host of ideas’ in tax bill revision, Ryan says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday that Republican lawmakers are weighing a “host of ideas” as the House tax-writing committee begins revising a tax bill this week, though he expects the broad outlines to remain the same.
