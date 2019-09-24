House will start impeachment probe of Trump: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, declaring that no one is above the law.
