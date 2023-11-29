The growing rate of urbanization and lifestyle changes, driven by increased income levels and improved sanitation practices, is expected to support the growth of the global household cleaners market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global household cleaners market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 58.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for household cleaners is expected to close at US$ 37 billion.

Increased awareness about hygiene and health, especially in the wake of global health concerns like COVID-19, has significantly driven the demand for household cleaners. Consumers are more conscious of cleanliness and disinfection within their living spaces.

There’s a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products. Many consumers prefer cleaners that are environmentally safe, biodegradable, and have minimal environmental impact. This has led to the development and market penetration of green cleaning products.

The rise of e-commerce platforms has made household cleaners more accessible to consumers. The convenience of online shopping and subscription-based models for cleaning products has contributed to market growth.

Rise in disposable income levels, consumers are more willing to spend on premium or specialized cleaning products that offer added benefits, fueling the growth of the household cleaners market during the forecast period.

Household cleaning products are widely used to maintain cleanliness, for regular cleaning, and for pest control. Increased focus on maintaining good hygiene can be attributed to the fact that a lack of hygiene may lead to diseases such as Buruli ulcers and diarrhea.

There is a growing trend in both developing and developed countries to buy hygiene products and home care products. In addition, there is increasing use of household cleaners for commercial use where textile filters and over-the-top deodorizers have provided significant impetus to the household cleaners market.

Competitive Landscape

The global household cleaners market is highly fragmented and few key global players hold large market share. The global household cleaners market players are investing in R&D and innovations to cater to the needs of end users and increase their consumer base.

Key vendors in the household cleaners market focus on high-growth applications such as bathroom cleaners, kitchen cleaners, and floor cleaners, among others, to keep their businesses growing.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Bombril S.A.

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel AG & Co.

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The Clorox Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the household cleaners market was valued at US$ 35.2 billion.

Based on nature, the organic segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

By sales channel, online segment to account for high revenue in the market.

Household Cleaners Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Companies are exploring subscription-based models and direct-to-consumer sales approaches. This allows for regular delivery of cleaning products to consumers’ doorsteps, ensuring convenience and continuity of supply.

Growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact. Companies are exploring recyclable materials and refillable packaging options to minimize waste.

Household Cleaners Market – Regional Analysis

North America has a mature household cleaners market that strongly emphasizes eco-friendly and natural products. Consumers here are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of cleaning agents. There’s a demand for convenience efficiency in cleaning products and a focus on health-related concerns.

Similar to North America, the European market emphasizes eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions. Regulations promoting environmentally friendly products have influenced consumer choices. The market also sees a rising demand for premium and specialized cleaning products.

Key Developments in the Household Cleaners Market

Procter & Gamble is focused on innovation, introducing products like Tide purclean, a plant-based detergent, and Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, offering convenience and efficiency. They’ve emphasized sustainability, pledging to make 100% of their packaging recyclable or reusable by 2030.

Unilever has been actively promoting eco-friendly products under brands like Seventh Generation, focusing on natural ingredients and reducing environmental impact. Their brands like Domestos have expanded their range to include hygiene and disinfection products.

SC Johnson has introduced concentrated refills for their popular products, reducing plastic waste. They’ve emphasized transparency by disclosing ingredients used in their products.

Household Cleaners Market – Key Segments

Type

Surface Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Toilet Cleaner

Specialty Cleaners

Bleaches

Other (Laundry Detergents, Dishwashing Detergents, etc.)

Nature

Conventional

Organic

Application

Bathroom Cleaners

Kitchen Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Fabric Care

Others (appliances, furniture, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Website

E-commerce Website

Offline

Retail Based Stores

Hypermarket & Departmental Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

