New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Household Insecticides Market indicates that by the end of 2022, global sales will reach about US$ 15.12 Billion. By the end of 2033, it is anticipated that the global market for household pesticide consumption would be worth US$31.67 billion and have a CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033.

Household insecticides are chemicals or formulations used to control and eliminate insects that infest homes, gardens, and other residential areas. They are commonly used to prevent and treat infestations of pests such as mosquitoes, ants, flies, cockroaches, and bedbugs.

Household insecticides are available in various formulations, including sprays, baits, gels, powders, and coils, among others. They are widely used by homeowners and consumers to protect their homes and families from insect-borne diseases and to maintain a pest-free environment.

The market size is influenced by various factors, including the increasing awareness about hygiene and health, urbanization, growing consumer disposable income, and changing lifestyles. The demand for household insecticides is also driven by the need for effective and convenient solutions for pest control in residential spaces.

Market Trends

Growing demand for natural and eco-friendly insecticides : There is an increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly household insecticides as consumers become more environmentally conscious and concerned about the potential health risks associated with conventional insecticides.

: There is an increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly household insecticides as consumers become more environmentally conscious and concerned about the potential health risks associated with conventional insecticides. Emphasis on indoor air quality : Indoor air quality has become a significant concern for consumers, and household insecticides are being scrutinized for their potential impact on indoor air quality.

: Indoor air quality has become a significant concern for consumers, and household insecticides are being scrutinized for their potential impact on indoor air quality. Innovation in packaging and application methods : Packaging and application methods are evolving in the household insecticides market. Manufacturers are introducing innovative packaging designs, such as child-resistant packaging, convenient spray bottles, and user-friendly applicators, to enhance ease of use, safety, and convenience for consumers.

: Packaging and application methods are evolving in the household insecticides market. Manufacturers are introducing innovative packaging designs, such as child-resistant packaging, convenient spray bottles, and user-friendly applicators, to enhance ease of use, safety, and convenience for consumers. Increasing focus on efficacy and long-lasting protection : Consumers are seeking household insecticides that are highly effective and provide long-lasting protection against a wide range of pests.

: Consumers are seeking household insecticides that are highly effective and provide long-lasting protection against a wide range of pests. Rise of integrated pest management (IPM) approaches : Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches, which emphasize a combination of multiple pest control strategies, including chemical, biological, and cultural methods, are gaining traction in the household insecticides market.

: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches, which emphasize a combination of multiple pest control strategies, including chemical, biological, and cultural methods, are gaining traction in the household insecticides market. Increasing adoption of digital marketing and e-commerce: Digital marketing and e-commerce are transforming the household insecticides market, with manufacturers leveraging online platforms to reach consumers and drive sales.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The growing awareness about the importance of hygiene and health among consumers is driving the demand for household insecticides.

The growing awareness about the importance of hygiene and health among consumers is driving the demand for household insecticides. Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in the demand for household insecticides. Urban areas, with their high population densities and increased human activities, are prone to pest infestations.

Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in the demand for household insecticides. Urban areas, with their high population densities and increased human activities, are prone to pest infestations. Growing Consumer Disposable Income: The rising disposable income of consumers in emerging economies has led to increased spending on household insecticides.

The rising disposable income of consumers in emerging economies has led to increased spending on household insecticides. Convenience and Ease of Use: Household insecticides are available in various formulations, such as sprays, baits, coils, and powders, which are easy to use and provide convenience in pest control.

Key Players

Top Companies are S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Dabur India Limited, Bonide Products Inc, Pelgar International Limited, Tiger Brands Ltd, Amplecta AB, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Liphatech Inc, Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Kittrich Corporation, Sanmex International Limited, Lodi UK

Competitive Insights

To broaden their business reach and obtain a competitive edge in the market, Key Manufacturers participate in strategic merger acquisitions, collaboration, and other business development operations. Key Manufacturers primarily concentrate on R&D activities to update their product lines and take full advantage of any market opportunities that may arise.

Recent News

In 2021 , SC Johnson & Son Inc. and Accuweather introduced the industry’s first pest index.

, SC Johnson & Son Inc. and Accuweather introduced the industry’s first pest index. The Good Knight power chip’s release in 2018 was announced by the company. This is the most recent advancement in household insecticides.

was announced by the company. This is the most recent advancement in household insecticides. In 2020, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. unveiled a novel liquid vaporizer insect repellant under the Good Knight brand.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Insecticide Sprays: This segment includes aerosol sprays, pump sprays, and trigger sprays that are commonly used to control and kill insects on contact. They are easy to use and provide quick results.

This segment includes aerosol sprays, pump sprays, and trigger sprays that are commonly used to control and kill insects on contact. They are easy to use and provide quick results. Insecticide Baits: This segment includes solid or liquid baits that are used to attract and kill insects. Baits are effective in controlling certain pests, such as ants and cockroaches, by targeting their colonies.

This segment includes solid or liquid baits that are used to attract and kill insects. Baits are effective in controlling certain pests, such as ants and cockroaches, by targeting their colonies. Insecticide Coils: This segment includes mosquito coils that are commonly used to repel mosquitoes and other flying insects. They are often used outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor areas.

This segment includes mosquito coils that are commonly used to repel mosquitoes and other flying insects. They are often used outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor areas. Insecticide Powders: This segment includes dusts or powders that are applied to surfaces or cracks to control crawling insects, such as ants, cockroaches, and beetles.

By Application:

Indoor: This segment includes household insecticides that are used for indoor pest control, such as in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces.

This segment includes household insecticides that are used for indoor pest control, such as in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces. Outdoor: This segment includes household insecticides that are used for outdoor pest control, such as in gardens, yards, and outdoor recreational areas.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for household insecticides due to rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing awareness about hygiene, and rising consumer purchasing power. North America and Europe are mature markets for household insecticides, with high penetration and demand for premium and innovative products. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the household insecticides market due to increasing urbanization, improving living standards, and rising awareness about pest control.

