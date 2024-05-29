HouseWorks to Partner with Leading Brands Companions and Homemakers and Companions Forever

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), a leading personal care services platform serving the northeast, announces that it has acquired the Connecticut Personal Care Division (brands Companions and Homemakers, LLC. and Companions Forever, LLC.) of AccordCare, a national provider of home care and certified home health. With this acquisition, HouseWorks enters Connecticut, significantly enhancing the Company’s geographic footprint while offering compelling opportunities for future growth. Most importantly, this will provide Medicaid and dual-eligible clients access to HouseWorks’ BetterCare at HomeTM model.

“Welcoming the Companions and Homemakers and Companions Forever teams to HouseWorks is incredibly exciting,” said HouseWorks Chief Executive Officer, Mike Trigilio. “The opportunity to add both Connecticut brands’ deeply talented and experienced team members and market-leading reputation to our enterprise gives us confidence we will continue to change how health care is delivered within the home.”

The Connecticut Personal Care Division was originally established by AccordCare through its legacy acquisition of Companions Forever in December 2020, followed by the acquisition of Companions and Homemakers completed in October 2022. Both will retain their branding within their regional footprint when joining the HouseWorks’ family of companies. Combined, they are the largest provider of Medicaid home care services in the state.

“The Connecticut division was brought together to deliver exceptional care in a state so desperate for high-quality providers,” said Brandon Ballew, CEO of AccordCare, “and we believe they will be able to continue that mission with the HouseWorks team.”

The acquisition marks the Company’s entrance into Connecticut and the fifth completed transaction since the Company’s partnership with InTandem Capital in December 2022. This acquisition continues to demonstrate HouseWorks’ commitment to deliver high-quality personal care to many diverse communities. “We recognize that home care is a deeply personal experience, and we have a unique opportunity to positively impact communities across the country,” noted Mike Trigilio. “We have been actively looking to expand into Connecticut and couldn’t be more enthusiastic with the people, culture and operations found within the Connecticut teams.”

TripleTree, LLC served as the financial advisor to AccordCare for this transaction.

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

About AccordCare:

Founded in January 2020, AccordCare’s team has more than 75 years of combined experience within the home care industry and is leading provider of care along the East Coast – having service territories within Georgia, Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company’s vision is “To Help You Live Your Best Possible Life.” Through this vision, their compassionate care teams are committed to serving individuals who desire to age in place, those with a catastrophic injury, and those requiring skilled care.

