HouseWorks Expands Footprint in Pennsylvania with Strategic Acquisition

HouseWorks, LLC. (“the Company”), a leading provider of personal care services across the Northeast, announces its acquisition of Care and Help Home Care, a leading home care provider serving the greater Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh area. The acquisition of Care and Help expands HouseWorks’ existing network in Pennsylvania, allowing the Company to ensure its BetterCare at HomeTM model can be accessed by Medicaid, pediatric, and dual-eligible clients.

“We are excited to welcome the Care and Help team to the HouseWorks family,” said HouseWorks Chief Executive Officer Mike Trigilio. “The acquisition of an organization driven by a talented team with a strong reputation for quality care will enable us to reach more clients and provide more services to seniors in need. Alex Berenson, CEO of Care and Help, will serve as a key member of our leadership team in the role of president of Pennsylvania. We are confident that Alex and the Care and Help team will be fantastic additions as we continue to deliver the highest quality of care.”

Founded in 2017, Care and Help is a privately-owned personal care agency focusing on delivering the best care to seniors across Philadelphia and Bucks County. In addition to its personal care services, Care and Help also provides meal delivery services through its Meals on Wheels program. As empirical evidence of their quality care, Care and Help is a CHAP Accredited Agency, the industry’s highest nationally recognized standard for home health care.

“Six years ago, I sought personal care services for my father. Recognizing the value that quality home care can provide seniors and their families, I founded Care and Help to allow more seniors to age in place. I am proud to help deliver the highest quality care to our clients through our network of dedicated and professional caregivers,” said Alex Berenson, CEO of Care and Help. “HouseWorks is an ideal partner for Care and Help as our companies share a common mission of delivering the highest quality of care to those in need. This is an exciting opportunity for our organization that will undoubtedly benefit our clients, caregivers, and staff.”

About HouseWorks

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home ® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our Caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

About Care and Help:

Since 2017 Care and Help Home Care has been a staple in the Greater Philadelphia community helping individuals maintain their independence and quality of life while receiving the support they need to stay safe and healthy in their own homes. Exceptional care is provided by trained caregivers who can assist with a variety of tasks customized to meet the specific needs and preferences of each individual, ensuring that they receive the care and support that is right for them. Care and Help follows best practices with the highest level of compliance while providing the utmost level of care.

