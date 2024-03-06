A Texas sheriff whose office drew national scrutiny and an FBI investigation following a shooting last year in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors lost his reelection bid on Tuesday.
Greg Capers had sought a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, which is about 60 miles north of Houston.
TEXAS FIRE CHIEF KILLED FIGHTING HOUSE BLAZE AFTER BATTLING HISTORIC WILDFIRES IN PANHANDLE
But on Tuesday, Capers lost the Republican nominati
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- On the eve of the State of the Union address, President Biden is struggling — with his own party - March 6, 2024
- Senate Commerce Republicans expand probe into airports in ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions sheltering migrants - March 6, 2024
- Nathan Wade’s phone data shows he made midnight trips to Fani Willis’ condo before he was hired: attorney - March 6, 2024