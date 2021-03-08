Houston-based American AllWaste Continues Rapid Expansion in Southwest with Acquisition of Brenham-based L&G Environmental

Breaking News
HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American AllWaste LLC announced today the acquisition of Brenham, Texas-based L&G Environmental LLC, a non-hazardous liquid waste processing facility.

“AllWaste continues to aggressively build the premier non-hazardous liquid waste business in the southern United States,” said Kevin Charlton, Co-Chairman of AllWaste holding company NewHold Enterprises. “We’re very pleased to welcome L&G to the AllWaste family.”

The L&G facility will primarily help service existing AllWaste operations in both the Houston and central Texas markets, processing liquid waste that will ultimately be sent to the company’s composting operations for beneficial reuse. Philip McCammon Jr., a member of AllWaste’s Texas management team who will be integral in the L&G integration, says the L&G location will also open the door to new markets for AllWaste.

“The L&G facility location and capacity, coupled with AllWaste’s amazing support and resources, will allow us to be very competitive in that region and utilize the facility to its fullest,” McCammon said.

The L&G acquisition marks AllWaste’s sixth since May 2018, when the company began a concentrated effort to begin acquiring quality non-hazardous liquid waste transportation and disposal businesses.

“I’m proud of how quickly AllWaste has been able to acquire and onboard so many strategic facilities,” said American AllWaste CEO Darrell Rogers. “It’s a testament to our great people, who have even managed to excel in the face of a global pandemic.”

About American AllWaste LLC
American AllWaste specializes in non-hazardous liquid waste transportation and disposal, sewer infrastructure cleaning and inspection, renewables, composting, brown grease recovery and on-site dewatering services. Our typical customers come from municipal, commercial and industrial sectors. We specialize in rapid response, offering 24/7 emergency services. Our current base operations are in Houston, Austin, and Beaumont, Texas as well as Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee. We anticipate further expansion in the near future which will further broaden our footprint throughout the southern United States. For more information, visit www.allwastecorp.com.

About NewHold
NewHold is a holding company focused on long-term ownership and growth of North American, middle-market industrial and services companies. Established in 2017, NewHold operates through platforms that are built through acquisitions and organic growth of such companies. Each platform strategy is led by an experienced industry executive and is targeted to reach a minimum of $30 million to $50 million of EBITDA. NewHold’s investors consist primarily of family offices seeking long-term capital appreciation through ownership and growth of middle-market, industry-leading companies. For more information, visit www.newholdllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Chris Ochoa
American AllWaste
(713) 766-1010
[email protected]

