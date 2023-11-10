American Express Backs Tunnel to Towers with $2M Grant, Bolstering National Effort to End Veteran Homelessness

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a heartfelt observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation marked a milestone with the inauguration of the Houston Veterans Village. The launch was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and dedication, signifying a fresh start for over 100 veterans in need of a place to call home.

The reimagined 161-room hotel stands as the latest chapter in the T2T Homeless Veterans Program’s narrative, with a clear objective to eliminate veteran homelessness nationwide. The Houston site will offer both permanent and transitional living spaces, complete with a host of supportive services catered by U.S. VETS, stationed at a central hub on the premises.

“Every step we take at Tunnel to Towers is with the conviction to serve those who have served us, ensuring that their sacrifices for our nation do not go unrecognized,” Frank Siller commented. “By providing a home—a cornerstone of dignity and stability—we reinforce our unwavering commitment to these heroes. Our vision sees no finish line until every Veteran has a sanctuary to call their own. The generosity of partners like American Express propels this vision forward, bringing us closer to a future where veteran homelessness is a thing of the past.”

American Express has committed $2 million to T2T over the next three years to help fund the Homeless Veterans Program, including the Houston Village and several other projects in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, as well as the National Case Management Network across the U.S.

“This grant underscores American Express’ commitment to honoring our military heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our nation,” said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express. “We are proud to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help provide hands-on assistance like housing to support their transition back to civilian life.”

As we look to the future, Phase II of the Houston Veterans Village promises to enhance the community with 15-20 comfort homes dedicated to senior veterans.

T2T’s Homeless Veteran Program is already a beacon of hope, extending its reach to Veterans in California, Texas, Arizona, and beyond. With ongoing development and strategic expansion plans across America, the foundation is set to impact over 3,000 veterans’ lives this year alone.

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, inspired by FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller’s ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, has devoted over two decades to supporting our nation’s heroes—first responders, veterans, and their families. By offering mortgage-free homes to these courageous individuals and their families, the foundation upholds its mission to DO GOOD. Learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its initiatives at T2T.org.

