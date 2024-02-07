Collectibles brand hopes to recuperate prototypes of “baddest coin on the planet”; missing items include 2 oz. and 5 oz. silver legal tender trading coins featuring Iron Mike

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrity Mint, known for creating the first precious metal legal tender trading cards and coins, is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of four missing coins featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson. The coins, including two 2 oz. silver coins and two 5 oz. silver coins, are the original prototypes for the Mike Tyson Signature Series that debuted last month – which Tyson dubbed “the baddest coin on the planet” on eBay Live.

Crafted from pure .999 silver, the four original coins went missing in transit by mail in October on their way to New York Comic Con. Following a 90-day internal investigation by the shipping company, the coins were not recovered, and now Celebrity Mint is asking the public for help. While the same versions of both the 2 oz. ($449.99) and 5 oz. ($899.99) coins are available at CelebrityMint.com and eBay , Celebrity Mint’s founders are hoping the prototype coins will resurface and be returned to the rightful owners.

“These four coins are the archetype pieces for the gold and silver collectibles created with the legend himself, Iron Mike Tyson,” Celebrity Mint co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. said. “They showcase the beginning of our partnership with one of the world’s most iconic figures, and we hope that offering a reward demonstrates how important these pieces are to our team. These four coins were never meant to be bought or sold, and they are truly irreplaceable to us.”

The coins depict a young “Iron Mike” on one side hovering over his latest KO in the ring, with colorized red gloves and black shorts and an authentic inscribed Mike Tyson signature. The reverse features a triumphant Tyson with arms outstretched and championship belts over his shoulders, beneath a silhouette of King Charles III denoting that each coin was minted in the Cook Islands. Certified by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the four missing coins include identifying certification and spec numbers on the back of each label:

After announcing partnerships with several iconic sports and pop culture figures in 2023, Celebrity Mint debuted its first-ever legal tender trading coins in October at New York Comic Con with wrestling icon Ric Flair. Celebrity Mint planned to display the prototype Tyson coins at Comic Con to give a glimpse at their upcoming Tyson collection, but the coins never arrived at their intended destination. Anyone with information on the missing Tyson coins with the matching certification numbers can call (713) 597-6367 or email [email protected] .

Founded by the owners of Houston’s industry-leading US Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint crafts all of its products in small quantities that are independently reviewed by the industry’s top authentication firms. Each piece is analyzed in hand by numismatic experts for authenticity and condition.

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group – led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matt Duncan – of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. This innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. For more information, follow visit https://www.celebritymint.com/ .

ABOUT U.S. COINS AND JEWELRY

Since 1985, family-owned U.S. Coins has been Houston’s leader for rare gold and silver coins, gold and silver bullion, fine diamonds and jewelry, Swiss watches, and sought-after sports collectibles. U.S. Coins and Jewelry, located at 8435 Katy Freeway in Houston, has a reputation built on solid, multigenerational relationships with its clients based on four core principles: honesty, integrity, value and trust. For nearly 40 years, it has provided an educational and welcoming environment where business is conducted fairly with expert care and attention. USCJ’s renowned appraisal staff are regarded nationally as a leading authority that clients can count on. For more information, visit https://uscoinsandjewelry.com/ .

