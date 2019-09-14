Houthi drones attack Saudi oil heartland, sources say crude flows hit

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday attacked two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, including the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility, in a strike that three sources said had disrupted output and exports.
