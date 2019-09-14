Houthi drones hit two Aramco plants, sources say oil supplies disrupted

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday attacked two Saudi Aramco plants at the heart of the kingdom’s oil industry, including the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility, sparking fires in the latest violent flare-up in the Gulf.
