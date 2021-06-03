Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

31% Year-over-Year Rise in Total Revenues

MATAWAN, N.J., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2021.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2021:

Total revenues increased 30.6% to $703.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $538.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2021, total revenues increased 23.8% to $1.28 billion compared with $1.03 billion in the same period during the prior fiscal year.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 360 basis points to 18.1% for the three months ended April 30, 2021 compared with 14.5% during the same period a year ago. During the first half of fiscal 2021, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.7%, up 400 basis points, compared with 13.7% during the same period last year.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 310 basis points to 21.3% during the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared with 18.2% in last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2021, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.0%, up 320 basis points, compared with 17.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In 2019, we granted phantom stock awards in lieu of actual equity under our long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). This was done in the best interest of shareholders to avoid dilution concerns associated with our low stock price of $14.50 at the time of grant. Expense related to the phantom stock varies depending upon our common stock price at quarter end, is a non-cash expense through fiscal 2021, and is reflected in our total SG&A expenses. SG&A expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 included $17.5 million of incremental expense due to the phantom stock awards, which is solely related to our common stock price increasing from $51.16 at the end of the first quarter to $132.59 at the end of the second quarter (“incremental phantom stock expense”). Had equity shares rather than phantom stock been utilized for our 2019 LTIP grants, there would not have been an incremental SG&A expense due to stock price movements.

Total SG&A was $82.6 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared with $55.9 million, or 10.4% of total revenues, in the previous year’s second quarter. During the first six months of fiscal 2021, total SG&A was $146.3 million, or 11.4% of total revenues, compared with $116.3 million, or 11.3% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, SG&A would have been $65.1 million, or 9.3% of total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $128.8 million, or 10.1% of total revenues, for the six months ended April 30, 2021.

Total interest expense was $43.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $45.5 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. For the six months ended April 30, 2021, total interest expense was $84.9 million compared with $88.6 million during the same period last year.

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $2.6 million for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared with $6.2 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. For the first half of fiscal 2021, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $4.6 million compared with $7.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $31.0 million, up $26.9 million compared with $4.2 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2021, income before income taxes was $50.6 million compared with a loss of $3.3 million during the same period of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted pretax income, which is income (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, was $31.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $5.4 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, our adjusted pretax income would have been $48.6 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter and would have exceeded the $45 million high end of the guidance range for the second quarter provided last quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2021, adjusted pretax income was $52.6 million compared with a loss before these items of $8.7 million during the first six months of fiscal 2020. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, our adjusted pretax income would have been $70.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

The company recorded a full reduction of the federal tax valuation allowance and a partial reduction of the state tax valuation allowance during the quarter. This resulted in a credit to tax expense and an increase in net income during the quarter of $468.6 million. The remaining state valuation allowance as of April 30, 2021 was $102.9 million. The profit for the quarter, plus this reduction in valuation allowance, resulted in total shareholders’ equity increasing sequentially by $489.0 million during the quarter.

Net income, including the benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, was $488.7 million, or $69.65 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2021 compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2021, net income, including the benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, was $507.6 million, or $72.71 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, in the same period during fiscal 2020.

EBITDA increased 49.9% to $76.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $50.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2021, EBITDA was $138.3 million, a 57.4% increase, compared with $87.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2020. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, adjusted EBITDA would have increased 80.2% to $93.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and would have increased 91.4% to $157.8 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, adjusted EBITDA would have exceeded the high end of the guidance range for the quarter provided last quarter.

Financial services income before income taxes was $10.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, up 119.1% compared with $4.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. For the first half of fiscal 2021, financial services income before income taxes increased 112.3% to $19.5 million compared with $9.2 million in the same period one year ago.

Consolidated contracts per community increased 61.9% to 18.3 contracts per community for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared with 11.3 contracts per community in last year’s second quarter. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures ( 1) , increased 58.5% to 16.8 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 10.6 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. These strong year over year improvements in sales pace were positively impacted by slower sales during the initial COVID shutdown period last year.

, increased 58.5% to 16.8 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 10.6 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. These strong year over year improvements in sales pace were positively impacted by slower sales during the initial COVID shutdown period last year. The number of consolidated contracts increased 19.1% to 1,771 homes during the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared with 1,487 homes in last year’s second quarter. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2021 increased 19.4% to 1,960 homes from 1,642 homes during the same quarter a year ago.

For the first half of fiscal 2021, the number of consolidated contracts increased 26.3% to 3,549 homes compared with 2,809 homes in the first half of fiscal 2020. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the six months ended April 30, 2021 increased 25.1% to 3,922 homes from 3,134 homes during the same period a year ago.

As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 117 communities, compared with 155 communities at April 30, 2020. Consolidated community count was 97 as of April 30, 2021, compared with 132 communities at the end of the previous year’s second quarter. The decline was primarily a result of selling out of communities at a faster than anticipated pace and delayed community openings primarily related to adverse impacts from COVID-19. We continue to expect to grow our fiscal 2021 year-end community count to approximately 130 communities, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures.

Despite 1,618 second quarter consolidated deliveries, consolidated lots controlled increased by 1,295 lots sequentially to 28,077 at April 30, 2021 from 26,782 lots at January 31, 2021, which illustrated our ability to control more lots than we delivered.

Due to consciously restricting sales in many of our communities in recent months and a difficult comparison to a very strong May last year, contracts per community for May 2021 decreased 18.9% to 4.3 compared with 5.3 for the same month one year ago. The dollar value of May 2021 consolidated contracts decreased 23.0% to $197.0 million compared with $255.9 million in May last year. However, May 2021 contracts had the highest gross margin percentage at the point of contract for any month in more than a decade.

The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2021, increased 85.2% to $1.77 billion compared with $958.1 million as of April 30, 2020. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2021, increased 80.0% to $2.04 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of April 30, 2020.

Consolidated deliveries increased 22.1% to 1,618 homes in the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared with 1,325 homes in the previous year’s second quarter. For the fiscal 2021 second quarter, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 17.2% to 1,773 homes compared with 1,513 homes during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the first half of fiscal 2021, consolidated deliveries increased 17.3% to 3,003 homes compared with 2,561 homes in the first six months of the previous year. For the first half of fiscal 2021, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 13.1% to 3,277 homes compared with 2,898 homes during the same period of fiscal 2020.

The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared with 23% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. The contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 15% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 23% in the second quarter of the prior year.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2021:

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, land and land development spending was $175.0 million, an increase of 53.0% compared with $114.4 million in last year’s second quarter. For the first half of fiscal 2021, land and land development spending was $353.6 million, an increase of 52.2% compared with $232.3 million in the same period one year ago.

Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $352.8 million, well above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately 3,400 lots were put under option or acquired in 33 consolidated communities.

As of April 30, 2021, the total controlled consolidated lots increased 5.0% to 28,077 compared with 26,734 lots at the end of the previous year’s second quarter. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 4.6 years’ supply.

We sent a notice of redemption to pay off in full the remaining $111 million principal amount of our 10.0% senior secured notes due July 2022 at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of July 31, 2021. Additionally, we presently intend to pay off in full the remaining principal amount of $70 million of our 10.5% senior secured notes due July 2024 in advance of their maturity.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2):

Financial guidance for both the third quarter and full year for fiscal 2021 assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $132.59 at April 30, 2021. Every $4 increase or decrease in common stock price from the end of the second quarter, results in an approximate $1 million increase or decrease, respectively, of phantom stock expense.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $700 million and $750 million, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $35 million and $45 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $80 million and $90 million.

For all of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $2.65 billion and $2.80 billion; however, we are increasing our guidance for adjusted pretax income to be between $150 million and $170 million and we are increasing our guidance for adjusted EBITDA to be between $310 million and $350 million.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are pleased with our trend of reporting improved results. Our fiscal 2021 second quarter total revenues, gross margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income were all within the guidance range that we gave last quarter. Had our SG&A not contained incremental phantom stock expense related solely to our stock price increasing from $51.16 at the end of the first quarter to $132.59 at the end of the second quarter, our results would have been above the high end of the guidance range for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income, as well as within the SG&A ratio guidance range,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By using phantom stock rather than actual equity shares for our 2019 LTIP grant when our stock price was so low, the Company avoided the long-term impacts of dilution and remains convinced it made the right decision for shareholders.”

“For the second consecutive quarter, our contract backlog dollars increased 85% year over year. Despite increased material and labor costs, gross margins on contracts currently in our backlog along with continued strong demand for new homes gave us the confidence to raise our full fiscal 2021 profitability guidance. We believe that the outlook for housing demand will remain strong over the next few years. Finally, our progress in increasing our land position and our significant increases in land and land development spend over the recent quarters gives us confidence about our ability to grow community count for the remainder of this year and beyond. By continuing to execute on our strategy, we can maximize returns for all of our stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:﻿

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Total liquidity is comprised of $218.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $9.5 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2021.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2021 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $703,162 $538,351 $1,277,826 $1,032,407 Costs and expenses (1) 674,771 540,219 1,231,766 1,052,707 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt – (174 ) – 9,282 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,641 6,221 4,557 7,761 Income (loss) before income taxes 31,032 4,179 50,617 (3,257 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (457,644 ) 100 (457,018 ) 1,812 Net income (loss) $488,676 $4,079 $507,635 $(5,069 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) per common share $71.11 $0.63 $74.00 $(0.82 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 6,248 6,172 6,236 6,166 Assuming dilution: Net income (loss) per common share $69.65 $0.60 $72.71 $(0.82 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 6,368 6,432 6,331 6,166 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2021 Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt to income (loss) before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income (loss) before income taxes $31,032 $4,179 $50,617 $(3,257 ) Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 81 1,010 1,958 3,838 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt – 174 – (9,282 ) Income (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (1) $31,113 $5,363 $52,575 $(8,701 ) (1) Income (loss) before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income (loss) before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2021 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $679,515 $523,347 $1,230,880 $1,002,580 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 535,017 427,944 972,389 824,262 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 144,498 95,403 258,491 178,318 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 21,704 18,537 38,421 36,673 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 122,794 76,866 220,070 141,645 Land charges 81 1,010 1,958 3,838 Homebuilding gross margin $122,713 $75,856 $218,112 $137,807 Homebuilding Gross margin percentage 18.1% 14.5% 17.7% 13.7% Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 21.3% 18.2% 21.0% 17.8% Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 18.1% 14.7% 17.9% 14.1% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $1,549 $50 $4,911 $75 Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 1,517 83 3,783 120 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 32 (33 ) 1,128 (45 ) Land and lot sales interest 21 52 469 52 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $11 $(85 ) $659 $(97 ) (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2021 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $488,676 $4,079 $507,635 $(5,069 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (457,644 ) 100 (457,018 ) 1,812 Interest expense 43,758 45,458 84,898 88,597 EBIT (1) 74,790 49,637 135,515 85,340 Depreciation and amortization 1,484 1,263 2,822 2,542 EBITDA (2) 76,274 50,900 138,337 87,882 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 81 1,010 1,958 3,838 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt – 174 – (9,282 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $76,355 $52,084 $140,295 $82,438 Interest incurred $41,870 $45,323 $83,327 $89,657 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 1.82 1.15 1.68 0.92 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and (loss) gain on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2021 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $65,327 $67,879 $65,010 $71,264 Plus interest incurred 41,870 45,323 83,327 89,657 Less interest expensed 43,758 45,458 84,898 88,597 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) 3,667 – 3,667 4,580 Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $59,772 $67,744 $59,772 $67,744 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into in April 2021 and December 2019 during the six months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

April 30, October 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (1) Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $218,321 $262,489 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 12,753 14,731 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,029,089 921,594 Land and land options held for future development or sale 102,370 91,957 Consolidated inventory not owned 125,414 182,224 Total inventories 1,256,873 1,195,775 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 112,505 103,164 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 34,102 33,686 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,828 18,185 Prepaid expenses and other assets 56,712 58,705 Total homebuilding 1,709,094 1,686,735 Financial services 169,708 140,607 Deferred tax assets, net 459,186 – Total assets $2,337,988 $1,827,342 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $113,861 $135,122 Accounts payable and other liabilities 379,381 359,274 Customers’ deposits 65,930 48,286 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 90,430 131,204 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,429,324 1,431,110 Accrued Interest 35,321 35,563 Total homebuilding 2,114,247 2,140,559 Financial services 148,439 119,045 Income taxes payable 2,588 3,832 Total liabilities 2,265,274 2,263,436 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value – authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,030,903 shares at April 30, 2021 and 5,990,310 shares at October 31, 2020 60 60 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) – authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 657,554 shares at April 30, 2021 and 649,886 shares at October 31, 2020 7 7 Paid in capital – common stock 719,347 718,110 Accumulated deficit (667,410 ) (1,175,045 ) Treasury stock – at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) 71,943 (436,929 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 771 835 Total equity (deficit) 72,714 (436,094 ) Total liabilities and equity $2,337,988 $1,827,342

(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2020.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $679,515 $523,347 $1,230,880 $1,002,580 Land sales and other revenues 1,919 643 5,721 1,452 Total homebuilding 681,434 523,990 1,236,601 1,004,032 Financial services 21,728 14,361 41,225 28,375 Total revenues 703,162 538,351 1,277,826 1,032,407 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 536,534 428,027 976,172 824,382 Cost of sales interest 21,725 18,589 38,890 36,725 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 81 1,010 1,958 3,838 Total cost of sales 558,340 447,626 1,017,020 864,945 Selling, general and administrative 42,204 40,605 82,429 81,279 Total homebuilding expenses 600,544 488,231 1,099,449 946,224 Financial services 11,361 9,630 21,715 19,184 Corporate general and administrative 40,382 15,275 63,865 35,019 Other interest 22,033 26,869 46,008 51,872 Other operations 451 214 729 408 Total expenses 674,771 540,219 1,231,766 1,052,707 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt – (174 ) – 9,282 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,641 6,221 4,557 7,761 Income (loss) before income taxes 31,032 4,179 50,617 (3,257 ) State and federal income tax (benefit) provision: State (91,374 ) 100 (90,748 ) 1,812 Federal (366,270 ) – (366,270 ) – Total income taxes (457,644 ) 100 (457,018 ) 1,812 Net income (loss) $488,676 $4,079 $507,635 $(5,069 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) per common share $71.11 $0.63 $74.00 $(0.82 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,248 6,172 6,236 6,166 Assuming dilution: Net income (loss) per common share $69.65 $0.60 $72.71 $(0.82 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,368 6,432 6,331 6,166

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 64 66 (3.0)% 42 94 (55.3)% 142 106 34.0% Dollars $49,948 $23,266 114.7% $28,686 $46,791 (38.7)% $105,828 $50,771 108.4% Avg. Price $780,438 $352,515 121.4% $683,000 $497,777 37.2% $745,268 $478,972 55.6% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 242 247 (2.0)% 216 168 28.6% 585 429 36.4% Dollars $152,237 $128,652 18.3% $112,124 $89,677 25.0% $350,183 $228,622 53.2% Avg. Price $629,079 $520,858 20.8% $519,093 $533,792 (2.8)% $598,603 $532,918 12.3% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 225 174 29.3% 203 184 10.3% 673 468 43.8% Dollars $80,541 $54,501 47.8% $64,010 $56,543 13.2% $208,841 $132,523 57.6% Avg. Price $357,960 $313,224 14.3% $315,320 $307,299 2.6% $310,314 $283,169 9.6% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 153 109 40.4% 167 127 31.5% 392 287 36.6% Dollars $66,485 $48,508 37.1% $80,863 $56,317 43.6% $185,139 $131,695 40.6% Avg. Price $434,542 $445,028 (2.4)% $484,210 $443,441 9.2% $472,293 $458,868 2.9% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 829 582 42.4% 633 515 22.9% 1,416 765 85.1% Dollars $319,618 $187,493 70.5% $217,165 $170,485 27.4% $540,321 $262,634 105.7% Avg. Price $385,546 $322,153 19.7% $343,073 $331,039 3.6% $381,583 $343,312 11.1% West (CA) Home 258 309 (16.5)% 357 237 50.6% 689 328 110.1% Dollars $151,571 $139,418 8.7% $176,667 $103,534 70.6% $384,089 $151,812 153.0% Avg. Price $587,484 $451,191 30.2% $494,866 $436,852 13.3% $557,459 $462,841 20.4% Consolidated Total Home 1,771 1,487 19.1% 1,618 1,325 22.1% 3,897 2,383 63.5% Dollars $820,400 $581,838 41.0% $679,515 $523,347 29.8% $1,774,401 $958,057 85.2% Avg. Price $463,241 $391,282 18.4% $419,972 $394,979 6.3% $455,325 $402,038 13.3% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 189 155 21.9% 155 188 (17.6)% 476 303 57.1% Dollars $109,806 $82,890 32.5% $91,067 $112,196 (18.8)% $266,673 $175,817 51.7% Avg. Price $580,984 $534,774 8.6% $587,529 $596,787 (1.6)% $560,238 $580,254 (3.4)% Grand Total Home 1,960 1,642 19.4% 1,773 1,513 17.2% 4,373 2,686 62.8% Dollars $930,206 $664,728 39.9% $770,582 $635,543 21.2% $2,041,074 $1,133,874 80.0% Avg. Price $474,595 $404,828 17.2% $434,620 $420,055 3.5% $466,745 $422,142 10.6% KSA JV Only Home 146 284 (48.6)% 0 0 0.0% 1,451 581 149.7% Dollars $22,805 $44,393 (48.6)% $0 $0 0.0% $227,851 $91,551 148.9% Avg. Price $156,199 $156,317 (0.1)% $0 $0 0.0% $157,030 $157,575 (0.3)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 107 129 (17.1)% 95 175 (45.7)% 142 106 34.0% Dollars $83,618 $56,269 48.6% $59,902 $92,055 (34.9)% $105,828 $50,771 108.4% Avg. Price $781,477 $436,194 79.2% $630,547 $526,029 19.9% $745,268 $478,972 55.6% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 471 430 9.5% 392 323 21.4% 585 429 36.4% Dollars $296,718 $222,354 33.4% $205,035 $177,266 15.7% $350,183 $228,622 53.2% Avg. Price $629,975 $517,102 21.8% $523,048 $548,811 (4.7)% $598,603 $532,918 12.3% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 463 361 28.3% 386 343 12.5% 673 468 43.8% Dollars $159,927 $112,777 41.8% $120,603 $102,935 17.2% $208,841 $132,523 57.6% Avg. Price $345,417 $312,402 10.6% $312,443 $300,102 4.1% $310,314 $283,169 9.6% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 363 264 37.5% 269 224 20.1% 392 287 36.6% Dollars $164,679 $115,666 42.4% $126,511 $92,997 36.0% $185,139 $131,695 40.6% Avg. Price $453,661 $438,129 3.5% $470,301 $415,165 13.3% $472,293 $458,868 2.9% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 1,565 1,110 41.0% 1,215 1,008 20.5% 1,416 765 85.1% Dollars $587,443 $365,926 60.5% $407,347 $334,188 21.9% $540,321 $262,634 105.7% Avg. Price $375,363 $329,663 13.9% $335,265 $331,536 1.1% $381,583 $343,312 11.1% West (CA) Home 580 515 12.6% 646 488 32.4% 689 328 110.1% Dollars $325,685 $230,250 41.4% $311,482 $203,139 53.3% $384,089 $151,812 153.0% Avg. Price $561,524 $447,087 25.6% $482,170 $416,268 15.8% $557,459 $462,841 20.4% Consolidated Total Home 3,549 2,809 26.3% 3,003 2,561 17.3% 3,897 2,383 63.5% Dollars $1,618,070 $1,103,242 46.7% $1,230,880 $1,002,580 22.8% $1,774,401 $958,057 85.2% Avg. Price $455,923 $392,753 16.1% $409,883 $391,480 4.7% $455,325 $402,038 13.3% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 373 325 14.8% 274 337 (18.7)% 476 303 57.1% Dollars $211,713 $189,807 11.5% $162,180 $198,545 (18.3)% $266,673 $175,817 51.7% Avg. Price $567,598 $584,022 (2.8)% $591,898 $589,154 0.5% $560,237 $580,254 (3.4)% Grand Total Home 3,922 3,134 25.1% 3,277 2,898 13.1% 4,373 2,686 62.8% Dollars $1,829,783 $1,293,049 41.5% $1,393,060 $1,201,125 16.0% $2,041,074 $1,133,874 80.0% Avg. Price $466,544 $412,587 13.1% $425,102 $414,467 2.6% $466,745 $422,142 10.6% KSA JV Only Home 359 379 (5.3)% 0 0 0.0% 1,451 581 149.7% Dollars $56,178 $59,234 (5.2)% $0 $0 0.0% $227,851 $91,551 148.9% Avg. Price $156,485 $156,290 0.1% $0 $0 0.0% $157,030 $157,575 (0.3)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 14 34 (58.8)% 17 56 (69.6)% 14 61 (77.0)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $16,977 $25,083 (32.3)% $23,813 $48,259 (50.7)% $17,839 $48,707 (63.4)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $1,212,643 $737,735 64.4% $1,400,765 $861,768 62.5% $1,274,214 $798,475 59.6% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 26 17 52.9% 33 19 73.7% 127 45 182.2% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $14,962 $8,609 73.8% $17,923 $9,536 88.0% $75,401 $23,133 225.9% Avg. Price $575,462 $506,412 13.6% $543,121 $501,895 8.2% $593,709 $514,067 15.5% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 4 (100.0)% 0 6 (100.0)% 0 3 (100.0)% (IL, OH) Dollars $0 $1,754 (100.0)% $0 $2,859 (100.0)% $0 $1,363 (100.0)% Avg. Price $0 $438,500 (100.0)% $0 $476,667 (100.0)% $0 $454,333 (100.0)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 127 82 54.9% 70 60 16.7% 272 137 98.5% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $69,362 $37,309 85.9% $33,510 $27,678 21.1% $145,096 $68,550 111.7% Avg. Price $546,157 $454,988 20.0% $478,714 $461,300 3.8% $533,441 $500,365 6.6% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 10 (100.0)% 14 27 (48.1)% 21 46 (54.3)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $(17) $7,421 (100.2)% $8,441 $17,026 (50.4)% $12,758 $29,973 (57.4)% Avg. Price $0 $742,100 (100.0)% $602,929 $630,593 (4.4)% $607,524 $651,587 (6.8)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 22 8 175.0% 21 20 5.0% 42 11 281.8% (CA) Dollars $8,522 $2,714 214.0% $7,380 $6,838 7.9% $15,579 $4,091 280.8% Avg. Price $387,364 $339,250 14.2% $351,429 $341,900 2.8% $370,929 $371,909 (0.3)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 189 155 21.9% 155 188 (17.6)% 476 303 57.1% Dollars $109,806 $82,890 32.5% $91,067 $112,196 (18.8)% $266,673 $175,817 51.7% Avg. Price $580,984 $534,774 8.6% $587,529 $596,787 (1.6)% $560,237 $580,254 (3.4)% KSA JV Only Home 146 284 (48.6)% 0 0 0.0% 1,451 581 149.7% Dollars $22,805 $44,393 (48.6)% $0 $0 0.0% $227,851 $91,551 148.9% Avg. Price $156,199 $156,317 (0.1)% $0 $0 0.0% $157,030 $157,575 (0.3)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 27 91 (70.3)% 31 106 (70.8)% 14 61 (77.0)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $34,812 $70,383 (50.5)% $41,508 $85,355 (51.4)% $17,839 $48,707 (63.4)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $1,289,333 $773,440 66.7% $1,338,968 $805,236 66.3% $1,274,214 $798,475 59.6% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 49 34 44.1% 63 31 103.2% 127 45 182.2% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $28,288 $17,874 58.3% $32,324 $15,716 105.7% $75,401 $23,133 225.9% Avg. Price $577,306 $525,706 9.8% $513,079 $506,968 1.2% $593,709 $514,067 15.5% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 1 10 (90.0)% 1 10 (90.0)% 0 3 (100.0)% (IL, OH) Dollars $409 $4,648 (91.2)% $409 $4,569 (91.0)% $0 $1,363 (100.0)% Avg. Price $409,000 $464,800 (12.0)% $409,000 $456,900 (10.5)% $0 $454,333 (100.0)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 244 119 105.0% 121 105 15.2% 272 137 98.5% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $127,120 $58,704 116.5% $60,552 $50,727 19.4% $145,096 $68,550 111.7% Avg. Price $520,984 $493,311 5.6% $500,430 $483,114 3.6% $533,441 $500,365 6.6% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 4 45 (91.1)% 29 44 (34.1)% 21 46 (54.3)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $3,135 $29,219 (89.3)% $17,180 $27,565 (37.7)% $12,758 $29,973 (57.4)% Avg. Price $783,750 $649,311 20.7% $592,414 $626,477 (5.4)% $607,524 $651,587 (6.8)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 48 26 84.6% 29 41 (29.3)% 42 11 281.8% (CA) Dollars $17,949 $8,979 99.9% $10,207 $14,613 (30.2)% $15,579 $4,091 280.8% Avg. Price $373,938 $345,346 8.3% $351,966 $356,415 (1.2)% $370,929 $371,909 (0.3)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 373 325 14.8% 274 337 (18.7)% 476 303 57.1% Dollars $211,713 $189,807 11.5% $162,180 $198,545 (18.3)% $266,673 $175,817 51.7% Avg. Price $567,595 $584,022 (2.8)% $591,898 $589,154 0.5% $560,237 $580,254 (3.4)% KSA JV Only Home 359 379 (5.3)% 0 0 0.0% 1,451 581 149.7% Dollars $56,178 $59,234 (5.2)% $0 $0 0.0% $227,851 $91,551 148.9% Avg. Price $156,485 $156,290 0.1% $0 $0 0.0% $157,030 $157,575 (0.3)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.