MATAWAN, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, announced that senior management will be presenting at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference taking place on June 12-13, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 am ET on June 13, 2024 and can be accessed live here: Zoom Link. Hovnanian will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com.