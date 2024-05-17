Modern warfare is changing rapidly, and harnessing artificial intelligence is key to staying ahead of America’s adversaries.

Software companies including Govini and Palantir are behind the production and modernization of today’s most high-tech weapon systems. Both companies were at the second annual AI Expo for National Competitiveness in Washington to showcase their work to the nation’s top military brass. Fox News saw first-hand this cutting-edge technology and had an exclusiv

[Read Full story at source]