Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, Latin America’s longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivia’s Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he step aside - November 10, 2019
- Hezbollah says its ‘arms won’t be twisted’ as crisis deepens - November 10, 2019
- How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis? - November 10, 2019