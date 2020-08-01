Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / How Emerging Mogul Jaye Bullo is Building Beautiful Music Empire into an Independent Powerhouse

How Emerging Mogul Jaye Bullo is Building Beautiful Music Empire into an Independent Powerhouse

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

Jaye Bullo

Jaye Bullo

Jaye Bullo

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the music industry has been impacted across all sectors. Countless events such as concerts, award shows, & festivals have all been cancelled or postponed. As the crisis continues to spill over into the operations of record labels, venues, streaming platforms, and other companies in various corners of the music industry, Rapper/Singer/Songwriter Jaye Bullo has been moving full speed despite the unprecedented setback that threw the music industry into crisis.

The Beautiful Music Empire CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. Beginning 2020 gradually emerged with the release of his sophomore studio album “God Forgive Me, Vol. 2”. Receiving widespread acclaim by several publications & critics, the album has been praised for its melodic transitions blended with mafioso rap themes, reflecting both the dark and the heartfelt side of the rapper. Several music videos have been shot & released to coincide with the album including “Crown”, “Awesome”, and most notably “Hold My Hand”. A video for “Good Ones Go” was also shot and released in June although the single was not featured on the album. The 25 year old North Carolina rapper appears to be working towards building the independent entity into a lucrative venture.

While serving as an independent record label, Beautiful Music Empire also houses a film department, and an in-house production collective known as the Beautiful Music Mafia. Acting as the labels president and flagship artist, Jaye also plans to mold and cultivate the careers of other artists as well. The label has no artists signed yet though he aims to executive produce future projects for future signees and venture off into film making among a few diversified strategic business affairs.

In March, covid-19 dismantled plans for concerts and festivals. Several of which Jaye was booked for. Revenue streams for artists and promoters have both been cut short due to the effects of the pandemic, causing entertainers and major corporations to potentially miss out on millions of dollars. Although all live events have been cancelled, he plans to release a slew of new content in upcoming months further expanding his reach. Citing tycoons like Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, & Sean “Diddy” Combs as his biggest inspirations, the 25 year old mogul seems to be on a promising path.

Media Details:
Person Name: Jaye Bullo
Company: Beautiful Music Empire, LLC.
Website: https://www.beautifulmusicempire.com/
E-mail: [email protected]

Attachment

  • Jaye Bullo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.