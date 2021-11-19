Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / How Gratitude Boosts Mental Health & Changes Your Brain

How Gratitude Boosts Mental Health & Changes Your Brain

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Explains

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During this stressful holiday season, it’s easy to forget to say “thank you” in our day-to-day interactions. But making that effort can boost mental health and change your brain.

Extensive research demonstrates that the “practice of gratitude” can help people become emotionally healthy and less depressed.

“With the ever-escalating cost of health care, it’s important to maintain wellness any time, but especially during these high-anxiety times. Acknowledging and appreciating the good things in our lives can have tangible benefits for our mental health and long-term  well-being,” says Dr. Michele Nealon, president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

“Brain scans have shown greater activation in the medial prefrontal cortex when participants experience gratitude,” she adds. “Even more impressive is that studies show that simply expressing gratitude may have lasting effects on the brain, training it to be more sensitive and contributing to improved mental health over time.”

According to Dr. Nealon, scientists have found that gratitude unshackles us from toxic emotions, even when the gratitude is not communicated to the other person. 

Dr. Nealon offers three quick tips for getting your gratitude on this holiday season:

  1. Write a short gratitude letter each day to someone you care about.
  2. Create a gratitude journal so you can go back and remember when and why you were thankful.
  3. Be consistent and patient with yourself—it may take four or more weeks to start seeing a mental health benefit.

“Even if you don’t ‘feel it,’ in the beginning,” says Dr. Nealon, “the positive mental state you create will eventually get stronger as you practice it.”#

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology 

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and Online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 35 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

 Contact: Victor Abalos, vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu

 

CONTACT: Victor Abalos
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
(213) 615-7270
vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.