How is Coronavirus impacting supply chains? When will we know? Trucking expert available for interviews to explain

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Trucking/Logistics Data Expert: Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer, DAT Solutions
Available for Interview/Questions/Quotes related to:
- Why it’s hard to keep grocery shelves stocked with toilet paper. Trucking data tells the story.
- Unprecedented surge in demand for trucks despite COVID-19 production slow down.
- How big of a change are we seeing? Beyond the headlines, what do the numbers really tell us?
- What does it cost to move goods? (average spot rate)
- How hard is it to find a truck? (load-to-truck ratio)
- How much is it changing (%) week-to-week, year-over-year? (percent change over time)
Previous Media:
- DAT provides market analysis as seen in the WSJ, The Today Show, CNBC, Financial Times, Wired, Journal of Commerce, etc.
- Regularly updated trends and insights available at www.dat.com/industry-trends/covid-19.
Economic Indicator Data/Trends Available:
- Real-time data on the trucking industry from the industry leader in data and analytics
- Year-over-year, month-to-month, week-to-week trend analysis
- Market/city/region-specific analysis of supply and demand metrics
Media Contact:
Andrew Thompson | Sr. Account Manager at Gard Communications
[email protected] | 404.702.9385
About DAT Solutions
DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded.
Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com
