U.S. stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street, marking their fourth winning week in a row. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Vindicated by Supreme Court, CFPB director says bureau will add staff, consider new rules on banks - June 11, 2024
- Witness at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial says meat-export monopoly made costs soar - June 11, 2024
- Take-Two Interactive, RBC Bearings rise; Cracker Barrel, Flowers Foods fall, Friday, 5/17/2024 - June 11, 2024