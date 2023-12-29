Keir Starmer will offer voters change – but how much is deliverable when public services are in a parlous state?Keir Starmer will obviously want to fight the coming year’s election promising change and enthusing voters with his bright ideas – but just how much will the public be expecting him to transform the UK? And how much is actually deliverable in one term when infrastructure and services are in such a parlous state?Promising sunlit uplands and £350m a week for the NHS worked for the leave campaign in the Brexit referendum, appealing to hearts over heads. Boris Johnson also pulled off a campaign of blind optimism in 2019 promising 40 more hospitals and not to raise the rate of national insurance. Continue reading…

