How One Tech Firm is Changing the Retail Landscape One Retailer at a Time

SAN DIEGO and HONG KONG, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBX Software a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (retail PLM), global retail sourcing software and extended retail supply chain solutions, announced today that they had been named to the list of the 30 fastest growing companies in Asia by The Silicon Review, the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals.

The Silicon Review recognized CBX software for its year over year growth and expansion of retail sourcing automation through web based purchasing, retail sourcing and supply chain automation of consumer product goods. Retail organizations have invested a significant amount of time, energy and resources attempting to enhance the identification and supplier selection and the associated purchasing process which has resulted in a tremendous uptick in CBX customer acquisitions.   

Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software says, “Consumers are increasingly demanding and trends are constantly changing; staying competitive means finding ways to quickly match demand by developing, sourcing, and bringing products through the supply chain much faster.” Michael continued to say, “CBX is the only solution of its kind to combine retail Product Lifecycle Management (Retail PLM) with Retail Sourcing and Supply Chain Management (SCM) to offer a true, end-to-end, critical path management and workflow experience, all-in-one integrated platform.”

This attention to the market pains has enabled CBX to expand their market share by helping to scale retail private label operations for many large global retailers. In today’s competitive landscape that demands increased visibility and control of the retail product lifecycle, CBX Software delivers solutions to the time sensitive needs of retailers and consumers who demand lower prices, better quality and increased levels of product variety. Meeting consumer expectations are a key component for all global retailers looking to expand their private label business.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition by The Silicon Review,” said Eric Linxwiler, SVP, Americas of CBX Software. This recognition also reflects the dedication and commitment of both the CBX team, who have worked tirelessly to create the best strategic sourcing software in the retail industry as well as our clients who we work closely with as partners to achieve their total sourcing management strategic objectives.”

ABOUT CBX

CBX Software is the world’s leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and retail sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Retail Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (Retail PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit CBX Software

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
