An early look at the Fox News 2024 Presidential Power Rankings predicts Georgia and Arizona to be among the closest contests. Those states were once thought to be Republican strongholds. Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have all shifted between red and blue over the years, making it difficult to determine which nominee voters there will pick in 2024.

“These were the closest last time around,” said Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor for the Cook Political Repo

[Read Full story at source]