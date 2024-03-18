The U.S. is in the grip of an ongoing crisis at the southern border, now into its third year. While there have been a number of surges in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent history, none have been so large or so sustained.
Republicans say the crisis has been a direct consequence of the policies of the Biden administration. But Democrats and the administration say the U.S. has a broken system in need of reform and funding that Congress has so far failed to address.
The
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama holds surprise meeting with world leader after report about Biden ‘rivalry’ - March 18, 2024
- Eric Schwerin confirms Joe Biden used ‘Robinware456’ email alias while serving as vice president - March 18, 2024
- How the most powerful nation lost control of its borders: former ICE director - March 18, 2024