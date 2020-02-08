How they fared: Democrats fight for survival in New Hampshire debate

With Democratic presidential candidates fighting for their political lives ahead of New Hampshire’s primary to choose who will face Republican Donald Trump in November, rivals debating on Friday took shots at one another and tried to separate themselves from the pack.
