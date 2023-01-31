Seattle, WA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis is growing. No, not just the plant—cannabis sales are on track for another record year of growth in 2023. And yet, many vendors struggle to break into this blazing market. That’s where plucky cannabis website developer CannaSite is stepping up, offering a quick and affordable way for sellers to stand out through the haze of the online competition with an utterly unique internet presence.

CannaSite, an all-female team led by founders Caron Cooper and Reagan Hatch, provides vibrant websites for cannabis sellers of all sizes and locations, no matter their needs.

Some of the most popular services include CannaSite’s “one-pager”—a simple yet captivating landing page with all the functionality of a full multi-page eCommerce website. CannaSite provides designed templates with the potential for comprehensive customization.

Another in-demand service is DIY, CannaSite’s most affordable option. This gives clients a step-by-step guide for adapting a dank designer website template for their cannabis company.

“Typically, we work with people who have side hustles in the cannabis industry and want to go to the next level or people who are ready to break in,” said Cooper. “Our websites are a great way for growing entrepreneurial ventures and service-based businesses. Your internet presence defines your brand.”

The speed of service CannaSite offers is a major win for its strong and, despite primarily by word of mouth, growing client list that is already stacked with top cannabis organizations like CannaCon and WEIC (Women Employed in Cannabis). Their witty web designs help companies establish smoking-hot online identities, which boost brand loyalty and ensure recurring sales. In other words, vendors are rolling up revenue and smoking their competition.

Unlike stuffy national marketing agencies, whose costs are higher than the clients themselves, CannaSite offers a wide range of affordable options to help vendors stand out. Even better, where other cannabis website developers take months to produce a website, CannaSite’s turnaround time is as little as a week — even a day. This gives businesses the power to take their sales to new highs, while spending less time waiting for the effects to kick in.

“We can help anyone and everyone, particularly if you have a small budget and zero time to waste,” said Hatch. “We’re here for the people who know time is money. If you don’t get your web presence out there as fast as possible, you’re already losing revenue and opportunity.”

Unlike typical advertising agencies, who served other industries before trying cannabis (the industry, of course), CannaSite launched specifically for this industry. In fact, they were one of the pioneers of cannabis-based marketing firms.

“We created the company from scratch to serve the cannabis brands. We’re passionate about what we do, we stay nimble, and we pivot to meet the needs of people and businesses growing the industry,” said Cooper.

It’s the ideal time for any budding cannabis company to jump into online retail—by all indicators, the industry is set for another stellar year of raking in the green. It could even be worth as much as $72 billion a year by 2030, according to some projections. And for vendors who want a standout website, created by some of the earliest experts of dank design, CannaSite could be your best bud.