Sign up for the next series of free Housing 2.0 online courses and learn everything you need to know about building better homes.

Housing 2.0 Learn to build, market, and sell the best homes made in America with Sam Rashkin’s Housing 2.0 course.

In Person at PCBC in 2022 In addition to virtual courses, Sam Rashkin teaches in-person events as well. The next one will be at PCBC, May 24-25, Anaheim, CA

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Take advantage of this free course opportunity to learn important aspects of the housing construction industry.

Green Builder Media has joined forces with building industry luminary Sam Rashkin (former Chief Architect at the DOE and considered to be the father of EnergyStar) to offer Housing 2.0, a pioneering training and education program focused on disruption in the housing industry. In other words: He will teach you the best (only!) way to plan, design, finance, build, and market housing in response to the needs of today’s home buyers.

The curriculum has been designed to teach builders how to implement 25 to 65 percent cost savings for every new home built, and how to navigate the intense challenges that are plaguing the sector (including labor shortages, material shortages, and skyrocketing material costs.)

The program includes virtual workshops facilitated by Rashkin, online courses taught by industry experts, Action Groups that will enable participants to apply the Housing 2.0 fundamentals to their projects as well as access to Green Builder Media’s proprietary content, business recommendations, and market intelligence.

Did we mention that it’s free? Sign up for the next series of virtual classes, which starts February 9.

The six fast-paced workshops based on Sam’s new book, Housing 2.0: A Disruption Survival Guide provide a unique framework for consistently optimizing five key housing user experiences. This includes 19 strategies and 150 best practices that have been extensively vetted with hundreds of housing executives.

Here’s a breakdown of the course topic areas, with dates:

Session 1: The Future of Housing with Certainty–February 9, 2023

Session 2: Optimizing Community–February 16, 2023

Session 3: Optimizing Design– February 23, 2023

Session 4: Optimizing Performance–March 2, 2023

Session 5: Optimizing Quality–March 9, 2023

Session 6: Optimizing Sales & Wrap Up–March 16, 2023

For veteran building pros, please note: Housing 2.0 is accredited for CEUs for AIBD, AIA, Green Building Certification Institute (GBCI), BPI, and Certified GreenHome Professional Energy | Health | Materials.

Learn more about Housing 2.0 here. Go here to sign up for the next session, which starts February 9. The next session after this is May 24-25 LIVE in Anaheim, Calif., during PCBC.

The Housing 2.0 program is free because of the gracious support of the following corporations: Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Sunnova, Schneider Electric, and Green Builder Coalition

Contact Cati O’Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com or 513.532.0185 for questions or to interview Sam Rashkin.

Attachments

Housing 2.0

In Person at PCBC in 2022

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com